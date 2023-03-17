Virat Crane Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.86 crore, up 17.38% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Virat Crane Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 32.86 crore in December 2022 up 17.38% from Rs. 27.99 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.77 crore in December 2022 down 628.24% from Rs. 1.66 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.52 crore in December 2022 up 7.23% from Rs. 2.35 crore in December 2021.
Virat Crane shares closed at 31.00 on March 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.62% returns over the last 6 months and -7.05% over the last 12 months.
|
|Virat Crane Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|32.86
|28.91
|27.99
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|32.86
|28.91
|27.99
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|27.50
|24.81
|21.14
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.75
|-1.37
|-0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.54
|0.40
|0.51
|Depreciation
|0.08
|0.08
|0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.15
|2.66
|4.13
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.33
|2.34
|2.14
|Other Income
|0.10
|0.06
|0.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.44
|2.40
|2.27
|Interest
|0.31
|0.09
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.13
|2.31
|2.22
|Exceptional Items
|-10.36
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.24
|2.31
|2.22
|Tax
|0.53
|0.58
|0.56
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.77
|1.73
|1.66
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.77
|1.73
|1.66
|Equity Share Capital
|20.42
|20.42
|20.42
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.29
|0.85
|0.81
|Diluted EPS
|-4.29
|0.85
|0.81
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.29
|0.85
|0.81
|Diluted EPS
|-4.29
|0.85
|0.81
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited