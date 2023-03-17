 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Virat Crane Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.86 crore, up 17.38% Y-o-Y

Mar 17, 2023 / 09:00 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Virat Crane Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 32.86 crore in December 2022 up 17.38% from Rs. 27.99 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.77 crore in December 2022 down 628.24% from Rs. 1.66 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.52 crore in December 2022 up 7.23% from Rs. 2.35 crore in December 2021.

Virat Crane Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 32.86 28.91 27.99
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 32.86 28.91 27.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 27.50 24.81 21.14
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.75 -1.37 -0.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.54 0.40 0.51
Depreciation 0.08 0.08 0.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.15 2.66 4.13
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.33 2.34 2.14
Other Income 0.10 0.06 0.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.44 2.40 2.27
Interest 0.31 0.09 0.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.13 2.31 2.22
Exceptional Items -10.36 -- --
P/L Before Tax -8.24 2.31 2.22
Tax 0.53 0.58 0.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -8.77 1.73 1.66
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -8.77 1.73 1.66
Equity Share Capital 20.42 20.42 20.42
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.29 0.85 0.81
Diluted EPS -4.29 0.85 0.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.29 0.85 0.81
Diluted EPS -4.29 0.85 0.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited