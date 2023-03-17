Virat Crane Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.86 crore, up 17.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.86 crore in December 2022 up 17.38% from Rs. 27.99 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.77 crore in December 2022 down 628.24% from Rs. 1.66 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.52 crore in December 2022 up 7.23% from Rs. 2.35 crore in December 2021.

Virat Crane shares closed at 31.00 on March 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.62% returns over the last 6 months and -7.05% over the last 12 months.