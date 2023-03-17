English
    Virat Crane Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.86 crore, up 17.38% Y-o-Y

    March 17, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Virat Crane Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 32.86 crore in December 2022 up 17.38% from Rs. 27.99 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.77 crore in December 2022 down 628.24% from Rs. 1.66 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.52 crore in December 2022 up 7.23% from Rs. 2.35 crore in December 2021.

    Virat Crane shares closed at 31.00 on March 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.62% returns over the last 6 months and -7.05% over the last 12 months.

    Virat Crane Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations32.8628.9127.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations32.8628.9127.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials27.5024.8121.14
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.75-1.37-0.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.540.400.51
    Depreciation0.080.080.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.152.664.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.332.342.14
    Other Income0.100.060.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.442.402.27
    Interest0.310.090.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.132.312.22
    Exceptional Items-10.36----
    P/L Before Tax-8.242.312.22
    Tax0.530.580.56
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-8.771.731.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-8.771.731.66
    Equity Share Capital20.4220.4220.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.290.850.81
    Diluted EPS-4.290.850.81
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.290.850.81
    Diluted EPS-4.290.850.81
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

