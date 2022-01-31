Virat Crane Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 27.99 crore, up 26.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.99 crore in December 2021 up 26.6% from Rs. 22.11 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.66 crore in December 2021 up 25.47% from Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.35 crore in December 2021 up 23.68% from Rs. 1.90 crore in December 2020.

Virat Crane EPS has increased to Rs. 0.81 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.65 in December 2020.

Virat Crane shares closed at 39.95 on January 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given 18.55% returns over the last 6 months and 72.57% over the last 12 months.