Virat Crane Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 22.11 crore, down 11.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.11 crore in December 2020 down 11.55% from Rs. 25.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2020 down 3.35% from Rs. 1.37 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.90 crore in December 2020 down 8.21% from Rs. 2.07 crore in December 2019.

Virat Crane EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.65 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.67 in December 2019.

Virat Crane shares closed at 22.20 on February 10, 2021 (BSE)