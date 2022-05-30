Vipul Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.59 crore, up 12.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.59 crore in March 2022 up 12.28% from Rs. 16.55 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.54 crore in March 2022 up 27.62% from Rs. 9.04 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2022 up 84.93% from Rs. 8.36 crore in March 2021.

Vipul shares closed at 19.65 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.20% returns over the last 6 months and -29.06% over the last 12 months.