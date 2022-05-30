 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vipul Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.59 crore, up 12.28% Y-o-Y

May 30, 2022 / 08:18 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vipul are:

Net Sales at Rs 18.59 crore in March 2022 up 12.28% from Rs. 16.55 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.54 crore in March 2022 up 27.62% from Rs. 9.04 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2022 up 84.93% from Rs. 8.36 crore in March 2021.

Vipul shares closed at 19.65 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.20% returns over the last 6 months and -29.06% over the last 12 months.

Vipul
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 18.59 74.50 16.55
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 18.59 74.50 16.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 33.57 -20.22 7.06
Purchase of Traded Goods -14.55 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- 86.23 17.91
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.49 2.09 2.65
Depreciation 0.08 0.13 0.14
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.15 2.23 2.25
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.15 4.04 -13.46
Other Income 4.81 1.56 4.96
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.34 5.61 -8.50
Interest 5.20 6.10 4.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -6.54 -0.49 -13.08
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -6.54 -0.49 -13.08
Tax -- -- -4.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -6.54 -0.49 -9.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -6.54 -0.49 -9.04
Equity Share Capital 12.00 12.00 12.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.55 -0.04 -0.75
Diluted EPS -0.55 -0.04 -0.75
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.55 -0.04 -0.75
Diluted EPS -0.55 -0.04 -0.75
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

