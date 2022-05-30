Vipul Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.59 crore, up 12.28% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vipul are:
Net Sales at Rs 18.59 crore in March 2022 up 12.28% from Rs. 16.55 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.54 crore in March 2022 up 27.62% from Rs. 9.04 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2022 up 84.93% from Rs. 8.36 crore in March 2021.
Vipul shares closed at 19.65 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.20% returns over the last 6 months and -29.06% over the last 12 months.
|
|Vipul
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|18.59
|74.50
|16.55
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|18.59
|74.50
|16.55
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|33.57
|-20.22
|7.06
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|-14.55
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|86.23
|17.91
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.49
|2.09
|2.65
|Depreciation
|0.08
|0.13
|0.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.15
|2.23
|2.25
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.15
|4.04
|-13.46
|Other Income
|4.81
|1.56
|4.96
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.34
|5.61
|-8.50
|Interest
|5.20
|6.10
|4.58
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.54
|-0.49
|-13.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.54
|-0.49
|-13.08
|Tax
|--
|--
|-4.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.54
|-0.49
|-9.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.54
|-0.49
|-9.04
|Equity Share Capital
|12.00
|12.00
|12.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.55
|-0.04
|-0.75
|Diluted EPS
|-0.55
|-0.04
|-0.75
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.55
|-0.04
|-0.75
|Diluted EPS
|-0.55
|-0.04
|-0.75
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited