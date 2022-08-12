 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Vipul Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.29 crore, down 3.18% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vipul are:

Net Sales at Rs 12.29 crore in June 2022 down 3.18% from Rs. 12.69 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 107.58 crore in June 2022 down 2098.28% from Rs. 4.89 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.83 crore in June 2022 down 714.89% from Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2021.

Vipul shares closed at 14.90 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -28.71% returns over the last 6 months and -54.15% over the last 12 months.

Vipul
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 12.29 18.59 12.69
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 12.29 18.59 12.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 10.71 33.57 12.35
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -14.55 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.62 -- -0.80
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.26 2.49 2.16
Depreciation 0.10 0.08 0.12
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.56 3.15 1.14
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.96 -6.15 -2.29
Other Income 2.03 4.81 1.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.93 -1.34 -0.59
Interest 9.31 5.20 5.87
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -13.25 -6.54 -6.46
Exceptional Items -94.33 -- --
P/L Before Tax -107.58 -6.54 -6.46
Tax -- -- -1.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -107.58 -6.54 -4.89
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -107.58 -6.54 -4.89
Equity Share Capital 12.00 12.00 12.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -8.97 -0.55 -0.41
Diluted EPS -8.97 -0.55 -0.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -8.97 -0.55 -0.41
Diluted EPS -8.97 -0.55 -0.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Vipul
first published: Aug 12, 2022 09:55 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.