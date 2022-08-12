Vipul Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.29 crore, down 3.18% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vipul are:
Net Sales at Rs 12.29 crore in June 2022 down 3.18% from Rs. 12.69 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 107.58 crore in June 2022 down 2098.28% from Rs. 4.89 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.83 crore in June 2022 down 714.89% from Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2021.
Vipul shares closed at 14.90 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -28.71% returns over the last 6 months and -54.15% over the last 12 months.
|
|Vipul
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.29
|18.59
|12.69
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.29
|18.59
|12.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|10.71
|33.57
|12.35
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|-14.55
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.62
|--
|-0.80
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.26
|2.49
|2.16
|Depreciation
|0.10
|0.08
|0.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.56
|3.15
|1.14
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.96
|-6.15
|-2.29
|Other Income
|2.03
|4.81
|1.70
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.93
|-1.34
|-0.59
|Interest
|9.31
|5.20
|5.87
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-13.25
|-6.54
|-6.46
|Exceptional Items
|-94.33
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-107.58
|-6.54
|-6.46
|Tax
|--
|--
|-1.57
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-107.58
|-6.54
|-4.89
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-107.58
|-6.54
|-4.89
|Equity Share Capital
|12.00
|12.00
|12.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.97
|-0.55
|-0.41
|Diluted EPS
|-8.97
|-0.55
|-0.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.97
|-0.55
|-0.41
|Diluted EPS
|-8.97
|-0.55
|-0.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited