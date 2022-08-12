Vipul Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.29 crore, down 3.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.29 crore in June 2022 down 3.18% from Rs. 12.69 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 107.58 crore in June 2022 down 2098.28% from Rs. 4.89 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.83 crore in June 2022 down 714.89% from Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2021.

Vipul shares closed at 14.90 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -28.71% returns over the last 6 months and -54.15% over the last 12 months.