    Vipul Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.29 crore, down 3.18% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vipul are:

    Net Sales at Rs 12.29 crore in June 2022 down 3.18% from Rs. 12.69 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 107.58 crore in June 2022 down 2098.28% from Rs. 4.89 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.83 crore in June 2022 down 714.89% from Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2021.

    Vipul shares closed at 14.90 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -28.71% returns over the last 6 months and -54.15% over the last 12 months.

    Close
    Vipul
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations12.2918.5912.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations12.2918.5912.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.7133.5712.35
    Purchase of Traded Goods---14.55--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.62---0.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.262.492.16
    Depreciation0.100.080.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.563.151.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.96-6.15-2.29
    Other Income2.034.811.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.93-1.34-0.59
    Interest9.315.205.87
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-13.25-6.54-6.46
    Exceptional Items-94.33----
    P/L Before Tax-107.58-6.54-6.46
    Tax-----1.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-107.58-6.54-4.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-107.58-6.54-4.89
    Equity Share Capital12.0012.0012.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.97-0.55-0.41
    Diluted EPS-8.97-0.55-0.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.97-0.55-0.41
    Diluted EPS-8.97-0.55-0.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 12, 2022 09:55 am
