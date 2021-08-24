Vipul Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 12.69 crore, up 631.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.69 crore in June 2021 up 631.37% from Rs. 1.73 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.89 crore in June 2021 up 38.45% from Rs. 7.95 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2021 up 82.59% from Rs. 2.70 crore in June 2020.

Vipul shares closed at 27.45 on August 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 18.06% returns over the last 6 months and 78.25% over the last 12 months.