 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Vipul Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.29 crore, down 92.9% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vipul are:

Net Sales at Rs 5.29 crore in December 2022 down 92.9% from Rs. 74.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.21 crore in December 2022 down 2407.06% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.51 crore in December 2022 down 143.73% from Rs. 5.74 crore in December 2021.

Vipul
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5.29 12.75 74.50
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5.29 12.75 74.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 10.30 13.70 -20.22
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.82 -2.93 86.23
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.54 2.15 2.09
Depreciation 0.11 0.09 0.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.09 1.77 2.23
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.92 -2.03 4.04
Other Income 2.30 1.70 1.56
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.62 -0.34 5.61
Interest 9.59 8.74 6.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -12.21 -9.08 -0.49
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -12.21 -9.08 -0.49
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -12.21 -9.08 -0.49
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -12.21 -9.08 -0.49
Equity Share Capital 12.00 12.00 12.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.02 -0.76 -0.04
Diluted EPS -1.02 -0.76 -0.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.02 -0.76 -0.04
Diluted EPS -1.02 -0.76 -0.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited