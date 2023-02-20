Vipul Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.29 crore, down 92.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.29 crore in December 2022 down 92.9% from Rs. 74.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.21 crore in December 2022 down 2407.06% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.51 crore in December 2022 down 143.73% from Rs. 5.74 crore in December 2021.

Vipul shares closed at 13.35 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.26% returns over the last 6 months and -35.04% over the last 12 months.