Vipul Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.29 crore, down 92.9% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vipul are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.29 crore in December 2022 down 92.9% from Rs. 74.50 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.21 crore in December 2022 down 2407.06% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.51 crore in December 2022 down 143.73% from Rs. 5.74 crore in December 2021.
Vipul shares closed at 13.35 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.26% returns over the last 6 months and -35.04% over the last 12 months.
|Vipul
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.29
|12.75
|74.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.29
|12.75
|74.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|10.30
|13.70
|-20.22
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.82
|-2.93
|86.23
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.54
|2.15
|2.09
|Depreciation
|0.11
|0.09
|0.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.09
|1.77
|2.23
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.92
|-2.03
|4.04
|Other Income
|2.30
|1.70
|1.56
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.62
|-0.34
|5.61
|Interest
|9.59
|8.74
|6.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-12.21
|-9.08
|-0.49
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-12.21
|-9.08
|-0.49
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-12.21
|-9.08
|-0.49
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-12.21
|-9.08
|-0.49
|Equity Share Capital
|12.00
|12.00
|12.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.02
|-0.76
|-0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-1.02
|-0.76
|-0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.02
|-0.76
|-0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-1.02
|-0.76
|-0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited