English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Vipul Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.29 crore, down 92.9% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vipul are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.29 crore in December 2022 down 92.9% from Rs. 74.50 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.21 crore in December 2022 down 2407.06% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.51 crore in December 2022 down 143.73% from Rs. 5.74 crore in December 2021.

    Vipul shares closed at 13.35 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.26% returns over the last 6 months and -35.04% over the last 12 months.

    Vipul
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.2912.7574.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.2912.7574.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.3013.70-20.22
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.82-2.9386.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.542.152.09
    Depreciation0.110.090.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.091.772.23
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.92-2.034.04
    Other Income2.301.701.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.62-0.345.61
    Interest9.598.746.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-12.21-9.08-0.49
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-12.21-9.08-0.49
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-12.21-9.08-0.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-12.21-9.08-0.49
    Equity Share Capital12.0012.0012.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.02-0.76-0.04
    Diluted EPS-1.02-0.76-0.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.02-0.76-0.04
    Diluted EPS-1.02-0.76-0.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Vipul
    first published: Feb 20, 2023 09:22 am