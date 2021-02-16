Vipul Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.33 crore, down 94.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.33 crore in December 2020 down 94.91% from Rs. 26.16 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.49 crore in December 2020 down 6409.89% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 18.75 crore in December 2020 down 366.34% from Rs. 7.04 crore in December 2019.

Vipul shares closed at 21.85 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 55.52% returns over the last 6 months and 6.07% over the last 12 months.