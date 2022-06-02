 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Vipul Organics Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.88 crore, up 4.14% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:06 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vipul Organics are:

Net Sales at Rs 38.88 crore in March 2022 up 4.14% from Rs. 37.34 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.23 crore in March 2022 up 30.36% from Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.08 crore in March 2022 up 10.43% from Rs. 4.60 crore in March 2021.

Vipul Organics EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.78 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.82 in March 2021.

Vipul Organics shares closed at 170.55 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 35.53% returns over the last 6 months and 29.09% over the last 12 months.

Vipul Organics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 38.88 30.90 37.34
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 38.88 30.90 37.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 16.99 14.17 9.75
Purchase of Traded Goods 11.12 7.76 11.47
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.32 -2.66 1.61
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.84 1.77 1.64
Depreciation 1.41 1.30 1.51
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.34 5.81 8.35
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.50 2.74 3.00
Other Income 0.17 -0.01 0.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.67 2.73 3.09
Interest 0.42 0.54 0.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.24 2.20 2.62
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 3.24 2.20 2.62
Tax 1.02 0.68 0.91
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.23 1.51 1.71
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.23 1.51 1.71
Equity Share Capital 10.25 9.92 9.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.78 1.58 1.82
Diluted EPS 1.78 1.58 1.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.78 1.58 1.82
Diluted EPS 1.78 1.58 1.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Dyes & Pigments #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Vipul Organics
first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.