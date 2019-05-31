Vipul Organics Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 23.99 crore, down 9.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.99 crore in March 2019 down 9.07% from Rs. 26.39 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2019 up 45.17% from Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.83 crore in March 2019 up 14.37% from Rs. 1.60 crore in March 2018.

Vipul Organics EPS has increased to Rs. 1.26 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.89 in March 2018.

Vipul Organics shares closed at 186.00 on May 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given -6.30% returns over the last 6 months and 5.83% over the last 12 months.