    Vipul Organics Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 36.14 crore, down 4.64% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 11:27 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vipul Organics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 36.14 crore in June 2023 down 4.64% from Rs. 37.90 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2023 down 51.25% from Rs. 1.06 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.71 crore in June 2023 down 24.72% from Rs. 3.60 crore in June 2022.

    Vipul Organics EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.40 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.82 in June 2022.

    Vipul Organics shares closed at 118.75 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.29% returns over the last 6 months and -21.54% over the last 12 months.

    Vipul Organics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations36.1431.3937.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations36.1431.3937.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials11.7811.8114.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods11.139.1610.46
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.91-2.120.40
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.192.471.85
    Depreciation1.331.711.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.526.906.77
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.281.482.07
    Other Income0.10-0.060.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.381.422.10
    Interest0.680.890.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.700.531.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.700.531.53
    Tax0.180.170.47
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.520.361.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.520.361.06
    Equity Share Capital12.8112.8112.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.400.280.82
    Diluted EPS0.400.280.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.400.280.82
    Diluted EPS0.400.280.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Dyes & Pigments #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Vipul Organics
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 11:15 am

