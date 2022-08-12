Vipul Organics Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.90 crore, up 17.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.90 crore in June 2022 up 17.05% from Rs. 32.38 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.06 crore in June 2022 down 32.29% from Rs. 1.57 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.60 crore in June 2022 down 0.83% from Rs. 3.63 crore in June 2021.

Vipul Organics EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.82 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.64 in June 2021.

Vipul Organics shares closed at 151.35 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.47% returns over the last 6 months and 5.28% over the last 12 months.