Vipul Organics Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 31.39 crore, down 19.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.39 crore in March 2023 down 19.25% from Rs. 38.88 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2023 down 86.92% from Rs. 2.22 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.12 crore in March 2023 down 38.46% from Rs. 5.07 crore in March 2022.

Vipul Organics EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.25 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.77 in March 2022.

Vipul Organics shares closed at 111.90 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.99% returns over the last 6 months and -34.25% over the last 12 months.