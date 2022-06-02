Vipul Organics Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.88 crore, up 4.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.88 crore in March 2022 up 4.14% from Rs. 37.34 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.22 crore in March 2022 up 33.77% from Rs. 1.66 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.07 crore in March 2022 up 11.67% from Rs. 4.54 crore in March 2021.

Vipul Organics EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.77 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.80 in March 2021.

Vipul Organics shares closed at 170.55 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 35.53% returns over the last 6 months and 29.09% over the last 12 months.