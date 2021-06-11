Vipul Organics Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 37.34 crore, up 76.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.34 crore in March 2021 up 76.26% from Rs. 21.18 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021 down 100% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.54 crore in March 2021 up 60.42% from Rs. 2.83 crore in March 2020.

Vipul Organics EPS has increased to Rs. 1.80 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.38 in March 2020.

Vipul Organics shares closed at 180.45 on June 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 76.91% returns over the last 6 months and 64.34% over the last 12 months.