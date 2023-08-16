Vipul Organics Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 36.14 crore, down 4.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.14 crore in June 2023 down 4.64% from Rs. 37.90 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2023 down 51.52% from Rs. 1.06 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.70 crore in June 2023 down 25% from Rs. 3.60 crore in June 2022.

Vipul Organics EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.40 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.82 in June 2022.

Vipul Organics shares closed at 118.75 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.29% returns over the last 6 months and -21.54% over the last 12 months.