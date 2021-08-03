Vipul Organics Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 32.38 crore, up 60.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.38 crore in June 2021 up 60.75% from Rs. 20.14 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021 down 100% from Rs. 1.10 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.63 crore in June 2021 up 13.08% from Rs. 3.21 crore in June 2020.

Vipul Organics EPS has increased to Rs. 1.64 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.14 in June 2020.

Vipul Organics shares closed at 200.15 on August 02, 2021 (BSE)