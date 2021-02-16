Vipul Organics Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 31.71 crore, up 28.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.71 crore in December 2020 up 28.79% from Rs. 24.62 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020 down 100% from Rs. 1.65 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.73 crore in December 2020 up 81.23% from Rs. 2.61 crore in December 2019.

Vipul Organics EPS has increased to Rs. 2.24 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.14 in December 2019.

Vipul Organics shares closed at 155.10 on February 15, 2021 (BSE)