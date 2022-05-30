 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vipul Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.65 crore, up 58.65% Y-o-Y

May 30, 2022 / 07:37 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vipul are:

Net Sales at Rs 26.65 crore in March 2022 up 58.65% from Rs. 16.80 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.04 crore in March 2022 down 58.92% from Rs. 8.83 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.73 crore in March 2022 up 29.61% from Rs. 8.14 crore in March 2021.

Vipul shares closed at 19.65 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.20% returns over the last 6 months and -29.06% over the last 12 months.

Vipul
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 26.65 76.70 16.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 26.65 76.70 16.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 43.87 -12.84 -16.89
Purchase of Traded Goods -17.15 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- 84.90 41.62
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.62 2.28 2.85
Depreciation 0.73 0.80 0.87
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8.03 -2.07 2.41
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -11.46 3.62 -14.07
Other Income 5.00 1.59 5.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.46 5.21 -9.01
Interest 7.37 7.57 5.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -13.83 -2.37 -14.02
Exceptional Items -0.05 -- --
P/L Before Tax -13.87 -2.37 -14.02
Tax 0.00 -0.54 -4.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -13.87 -1.83 -9.94
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- 1.44
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -13.87 -1.83 -8.49
Minority Interest -- -- 0.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.16 -0.08 -0.34
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -14.04 -1.90 -8.83
Equity Share Capital 12.00 12.00 12.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.17 -0.16 -0.74
Diluted EPS -1.17 -0.16 -0.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.17 -0.16 -0.74
Diluted EPS -1.17 -0.16 -0.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

