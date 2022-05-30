Vipul Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.65 crore, up 58.65% Y-o-Y
May 30, 2022 / 07:37 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vipul are:
Net Sales at Rs 26.65 crore in March 2022 up 58.65% from Rs. 16.80 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.04 crore in March 2022 down 58.92% from Rs. 8.83 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.73 crore in March 2022 up 29.61% from Rs. 8.14 crore in March 2021.
Vipul shares closed at 19.65 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.20% returns over the last 6 months and -29.06% over the last 12 months.
|Vipul
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|26.65
|76.70
|16.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|26.65
|76.70
|16.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|43.87
|-12.84
|-16.89
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|-17.15
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|84.90
|41.62
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.62
|2.28
|2.85
|Depreciation
|0.73
|0.80
|0.87
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.03
|-2.07
|2.41
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.46
|3.62
|-14.07
|Other Income
|5.00
|1.59
|5.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.46
|5.21
|-9.01
|Interest
|7.37
|7.57
|5.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-13.83
|-2.37
|-14.02
|Exceptional Items
|-0.05
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-13.87
|-2.37
|-14.02
|Tax
|0.00
|-0.54
|-4.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-13.87
|-1.83
|-9.94
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|1.44
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-13.87
|-1.83
|-8.49
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|0.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.16
|-0.08
|-0.34
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-14.04
|-1.90
|-8.83
|Equity Share Capital
|12.00
|12.00
|12.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.17
|-0.16
|-0.74
|Diluted EPS
|-1.17
|-0.16
|-0.74
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.17
|-0.16
|-0.74
|Diluted EPS
|-1.17
|-0.16
|-0.74
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes