Vipul Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.65 crore, up 58.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.65 crore in March 2022 up 58.65% from Rs. 16.80 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.04 crore in March 2022 down 58.92% from Rs. 8.83 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.73 crore in March 2022 up 29.61% from Rs. 8.14 crore in March 2021.

Vipul shares closed at 19.65 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.20% returns over the last 6 months and -29.06% over the last 12 months.