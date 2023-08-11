English
    Vipul Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.11 crore, down 55.56% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 05:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vipul are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.11 crore in June 2023 down 55.56% from Rs. 13.74 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.31 crore in June 2023 up 85.97% from Rs. 109.13 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.19 crore in June 2023 down 26.2% from Rs. 3.32 crore in June 2022.

    Vipul shares closed at 16.25 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.18% returns over the last 6 months and 6.56% over the last 12 months.

    Vipul
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.118.1113.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.118.1113.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8.757.5111.37
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.61-0.332.62
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.402.672.43
    Depreciation0.630.680.71
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.852.912.68
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.92-5.33-6.08
    Other Income2.103.672.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.82-1.67-4.03
    Interest10.516.2810.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-15.32-7.94-14.57
    Exceptional Items---0.30-94.33
    P/L Before Tax-15.32-8.24-108.90
    Tax---0.990.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-15.32-7.25-109.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-15.32-7.25-109.04
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.010.33-0.10
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-15.31-6.92-109.13
    Equity Share Capital12.0012.0012.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.28-0.58-9.10
    Diluted EPS-1.28-0.58-9.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.28-0.58-9.10
    Diluted EPS-1.28-0.58-9.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 05:11 pm

