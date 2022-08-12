 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vipul Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.74 crore, down 23.26% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 11:08 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vipul are:

Net Sales at Rs 13.74 crore in June 2022 down 23.26% from Rs. 17.90 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 109.13 crore in June 2022 down 2475.11% from Rs. 4.24 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.32 crore in June 2022 down 214.48% from Rs. 2.90 crore in June 2021.

Vipul shares closed at 14.70 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.00% returns over the last 6 months and -54.77% over the last 12 months.

Vipul
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 13.74 26.65 17.90
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 13.74 26.65 17.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 11.37 43.87 12.59
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -17.15 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.62 -- 0.59
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.43 2.62 2.26
Depreciation 0.71 0.73 0.80
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.68 8.03 1.27
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.08 -11.46 0.39
Other Income 2.05 5.00 1.71
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.03 -6.46 2.10
Interest 10.54 7.37 6.92
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -14.57 -13.83 -4.83
Exceptional Items -94.33 -0.05 --
P/L Before Tax -108.90 -13.87 -4.83
Tax 0.14 0.00 -0.66
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -109.04 -13.87 -4.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -109.04 -13.87 -4.16
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.10 -0.16 -0.08
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -109.13 -14.04 -4.24
Equity Share Capital 12.00 12.00 12.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -9.10 -1.17 -0.35
Diluted EPS -9.10 -1.17 -0.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -9.10 -1.17 -0.35
Diluted EPS -9.10 -1.17 -0.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

