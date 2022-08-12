Vipul Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.74 crore, down 23.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.74 crore in June 2022 down 23.26% from Rs. 17.90 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 109.13 crore in June 2022 down 2475.11% from Rs. 4.24 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.32 crore in June 2022 down 214.48% from Rs. 2.90 crore in June 2021.

Vipul shares closed at 14.70 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.00% returns over the last 6 months and -54.77% over the last 12 months.