Vipul Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.74 crore, down 23.26% Y-o-Y
August 12, 2022 / 11:08 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vipul are:
Net Sales at Rs 13.74 crore in June 2022 down 23.26% from Rs. 17.90 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 109.13 crore in June 2022 down 2475.11% from Rs. 4.24 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.32 crore in June 2022 down 214.48% from Rs. 2.90 crore in June 2021.
Vipul shares closed at 14.70 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.00% returns over the last 6 months and -54.77% over the last 12 months.
|Vipul
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13.74
|26.65
|17.90
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13.74
|26.65
|17.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|11.37
|43.87
|12.59
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|-17.15
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.62
|--
|0.59
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.43
|2.62
|2.26
|Depreciation
|0.71
|0.73
|0.80
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.68
|8.03
|1.27
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.08
|-11.46
|0.39
|Other Income
|2.05
|5.00
|1.71
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.03
|-6.46
|2.10
|Interest
|10.54
|7.37
|6.92
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-14.57
|-13.83
|-4.83
|Exceptional Items
|-94.33
|-0.05
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-108.90
|-13.87
|-4.83
|Tax
|0.14
|0.00
|-0.66
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-109.04
|-13.87
|-4.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-109.04
|-13.87
|-4.16
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.10
|-0.16
|-0.08
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-109.13
|-14.04
|-4.24
|Equity Share Capital
|12.00
|12.00
|12.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.10
|-1.17
|-0.35
|Diluted EPS
|-9.10
|-1.17
|-0.35
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.10
|-1.17
|-0.35
|Diluted EPS
|-9.10
|-1.17
|-0.35
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited