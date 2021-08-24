Vipul Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 17.90 crore, up 730.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.90 crore in June 2021 up 730.05% from Rs. 2.16 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.24 crore in June 2021 up 54.64% from Rs. 9.34 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.90 crore in June 2021 up 213.28% from Rs. 2.56 crore in June 2020.

Vipul shares closed at 27.45 on August 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 18.06% returns over the last 6 months and 78.25% over the last 12 months.