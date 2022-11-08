Vippy Spinpro Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.56 crore, down 10.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.56 crore in September 2022 down 10.58% from Rs. 35.29 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.94 crore in September 2022 down 4.8% from Rs. 4.14 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.57 crore in September 2022 down 7.78% from Rs. 6.04 crore in September 2021.

Vippy Spinpro EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.71 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.05 in September 2021.

Vippy Spinpro shares closed at 130.80 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 9.87% returns over the last 6 months and 27.55% over the last 12 months.