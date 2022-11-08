English
    Vippy Spinpro Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.56 crore, down 10.58% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 08:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vippy Spinpro are:

    Net Sales at Rs 31.56 crore in September 2022 down 10.58% from Rs. 35.29 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.94 crore in September 2022 down 4.8% from Rs. 4.14 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.57 crore in September 2022 down 7.78% from Rs. 6.04 crore in September 2021.

    Vippy Spinpro EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.71 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.05 in September 2021.

    Vippy Spinpro shares closed at 130.80 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 9.87% returns over the last 6 months and 27.55% over the last 12 months.

    Vippy Spinpro
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations31.5644.6635.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations31.5644.6635.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials20.8529.4723.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.05--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.122.02-0.39
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.171.060.95
    Depreciation0.300.300.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.464.805.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.916.975.52
    Other Income0.360.120.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.277.095.71
    Interest0.000.150.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.266.935.54
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.266.935.54
    Tax1.321.751.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.945.194.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.945.194.14
    Equity Share Capital5.875.875.87
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.718.837.05
    Diluted EPS6.718.837.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.718.837.05
    Diluted EPS6.718.837.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
