Vippy Spinpro Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 19.50 crore, down 30.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.50 crore in September 2020 down 30.28% from Rs. 27.96 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.75 crore in September 2020 down 8.98% from Rs. 0.82 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.18 crore in September 2020 down 30.59% from Rs. 1.70 crore in September 2019.

Vippy Spinpro EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.28 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.41 in September 2019.

Vippy Spinpro shares closed at 31.55 on October 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given -16.97% returns over the last 6 months and -16.53% over the last 12 months.