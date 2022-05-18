Vippy Spinpro Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.24 crore, up 15.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.24 crore in March 2022 up 15.45% from Rs. 31.39 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.35 crore in March 2022 up 19.61% from Rs. 2.80 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.89 crore in March 2022 up 13.19% from Rs. 4.32 crore in March 2021.

Vippy Spinpro EPS has increased to Rs. 5.71 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.77 in March 2021.

Vippy Spinpro shares closed at 127.55 on May 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 8.97% returns over the last 6 months and 94.73% over the last 12 months.