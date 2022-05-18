 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vippy Spinpro Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.24 crore, up 15.45% Y-o-Y

May 18, 2022 / 03:53 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vippy Spinpro are:

Net Sales at Rs 36.24 crore in March 2022 up 15.45% from Rs. 31.39 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.35 crore in March 2022 up 19.61% from Rs. 2.80 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.89 crore in March 2022 up 13.19% from Rs. 4.32 crore in March 2021.

Vippy Spinpro EPS has increased to Rs. 5.71 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.77 in March 2021.

Vippy Spinpro shares closed at 127.55 on May 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 8.97% returns over the last 6 months and 94.73% over the last 12 months.

Vippy Spinpro
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 36.24 34.81 31.39
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 36.24 34.81 31.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 27.79 26.82 21.93
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.41 -0.38 0.39
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.98 0.95 0.93
Depreciation 0.33 0.33 0.39
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.43 3.84 3.91
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.13 3.26 3.84
Other Income 0.43 0.39 0.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.56 3.65 3.93
Interest 0.01 0.04 0.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.54 3.61 3.87
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 4.54 3.61 3.87
Tax 1.19 0.90 1.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.35 2.70 2.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.35 2.70 2.80
Equity Share Capital 5.87 5.87 5.87
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.71 4.60 4.77
Diluted EPS 5.71 4.60 4.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.71 4.60 4.77
Diluted EPS 5.71 4.60 4.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended #Vippy Spinpro
first published: May 18, 2022 03:44 pm
