Vippy Spinpro Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 25.27 crore, down 12.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.27 crore in March 2020 down 12.91% from Rs. 29.01 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.20 crore in March 2020 down 30.53% from Rs. 1.73 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.69 crore in March 2020 down 47.02% from Rs. 3.19 crore in March 2019.

Vippy Spinpro EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.05 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.96 in March 2019.

Vippy Spinpro shares closed at 30.85 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given -17.73% returns over the last 6 months and -19.35% over the last 12 months.