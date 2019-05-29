Vippy Spinpro Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 29.01 crore, up 11.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.01 crore in March 2019 up 11.34% from Rs. 26.06 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.73 crore in March 2019 up 27.32% from Rs. 1.36 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.19 crore in March 2019 up 13.93% from Rs. 2.80 crore in March 2018.

Vippy Spinpro EPS has increased to Rs. 2.96 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.32 in March 2018.

Vippy Spinpro shares closed at 40.65 on May 28, 2019 (BSE) and has given -6.87% returns over the last 6 months and -15.31% over the last 12 months.