Vippy Spinpro Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 64.36 crore, up 44.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 64.36 crore in June 2023 up 44.11% from Rs. 44.66 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2023 down 97.39% from Rs. 5.19 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.28 crore in June 2023 down 55.62% from Rs. 7.39 crore in June 2022.

Vippy Spinpro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.23 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.83 in June 2022.

Vippy Spinpro shares closed at 148.05 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.85% returns over the last 6 months and 34.71% over the last 12 months.