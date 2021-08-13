Vippy Spinpro Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 33.08 crore, up 209% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.08 crore in June 2021 up 209% from Rs. 10.71 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.98 crore in June 2021 up 254.29% from Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.00 crore in June 2021 up 516.67% from Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2020.

Vippy Spinpro EPS has increased to Rs. 3.37 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.18 in June 2020.

Vippy Spinpro shares closed at 86.95 on August 12, 2021 (BSE)