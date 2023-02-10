Vippy Spinpro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.89 crore, down 5.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.89 crore in December 2022 down 5.53% from Rs. 34.81 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.37 crore in December 2022 down 49.28% from Rs. 2.70 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.17 crore in December 2022 down 45.48% from Rs. 3.98 crore in December 2021.