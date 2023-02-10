English
    Vippy Spinpro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.89 crore, down 5.53% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 12:27 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vippy Spinpro are:

    Net Sales at Rs 32.89 crore in December 2022 down 5.53% from Rs. 34.81 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.37 crore in December 2022 down 49.28% from Rs. 2.70 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.17 crore in December 2022 down 45.48% from Rs. 3.98 crore in December 2021.

    Vippy Spinpro
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations32.8931.5634.81
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations32.8931.5634.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials25.4220.8526.82
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.54-0.12-0.38
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.061.170.95
    Depreciation0.300.300.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.994.463.84
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.584.913.26
    Other Income0.280.360.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.875.273.65
    Interest0.000.000.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.865.263.61
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.865.263.61
    Tax0.491.320.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.373.942.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.373.942.70
    Equity Share Capital5.875.875.87
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.346.714.60
    Diluted EPS2.346.714.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.346.714.60
    Diluted EPS2.346.714.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
