Vippy Spinpro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.89 crore, down 5.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.89 crore in December 2022 down 5.53% from Rs. 34.81 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.37 crore in December 2022 down 49.28% from Rs. 2.70 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.17 crore in December 2022 down 45.48% from Rs. 3.98 crore in December 2021.

Vippy Spinpro EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.34 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.60 in December 2021.

Read More

Vippy Spinpro shares closed at 191.90 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 80.36% returns over the last 6 months and 30.54% over the last 12 months.