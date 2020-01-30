Vippy Spinpro Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 25.33 crore, down 3.85% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vippy Spinpro are:

Net Sales at Rs 25.33 crore in December 2019 down 3.85% from Rs. 26.35 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2019 down 21.7% from Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.53 crore in December 2019 down 21.94% from Rs. 1.96 crore in December 2018.

Vippy Spinpro EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.34 in December 2019 from Rs. 1.71 in December 2018.

Vippy Spinpro shares closed at 35.10 on January 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given -6.77% returns over the last 6 months and -13.33% over the last 12 months.