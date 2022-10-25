VIP Industries Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 502.68 crore, up 54.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 502.68 crore in September 2022 up 54.71% from Rs. 324.92 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.22 crore in September 2022 up 36.35% from Rs. 23.63 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.68 crore in September 2022 up 9.93% from Rs. 49.74 crore in September 2021.

VIP Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 2.28 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.67 in September 2021.

VIP Industries shares closed at 709.65 on October 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.46% returns over the last 6 months and 37.54% over the last 12 months.