VIP Industries Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 502.68 crore, up 54.71% Y-o-Y

Oct 25, 2022 / 08:48 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for VIP Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 502.68 crore in September 2022 up 54.71% from Rs. 324.92 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.22 crore in September 2022 up 36.35% from Rs. 23.63 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.68 crore in September 2022 up 9.93% from Rs. 49.74 crore in September 2021.

VIP Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 2.28 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.67 in September 2021.

VIP Industries shares closed at 709.65 on October 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.46% returns over the last 6 months and 37.54% over the last 12 months.

VIP Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 502.68 563.23 324.92
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 502.68 563.23 324.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 91.51 90.68 69.58
Purchase of Traded Goods 185.60 225.14 112.79
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 20.53 15.17 10.65
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 42.27 42.68 32.03
Depreciation 13.79 14.88 14.56
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 113.24 118.64 66.29
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.74 56.04 19.02
Other Income 5.15 41.64 16.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.89 97.68 35.18
Interest 5.76 5.62 6.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 35.13 92.06 29.14
Exceptional Items -- 15.00 --
P/L Before Tax 35.13 107.06 29.14
Tax 2.91 24.23 5.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 32.22 82.83 23.63
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 32.22 82.83 23.63
Equity Share Capital 28.32 28.30 28.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.28 5.85 1.67
Diluted EPS 2.27 5.83 1.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.28 5.85 1.67
Diluted EPS 2.27 5.83 1.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 25, 2022 08:33 am
