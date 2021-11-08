VIP Industries Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 324.92 crore, up 219.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 324.92 crore in September 2021 up 219.65% from Rs. 101.65 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.63 crore in September 2021 up 206.01% from Rs. 22.29 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.74 crore in September 2021 up 829.33% from Rs. 6.82 crore in September 2020.

VIP Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 1.67 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.49 in September 2020.

VIP Industries shares closed at 577.50 on November 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 73.24% returns over the last 6 months and 106.18% over the last 12 months.