VIP Industries Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 439.85 crore, up 28.01% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for VIP Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 439.85 crore in March 2023 up 28.01% from Rs. 343.60 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.34 crore in March 2023 down 225.03% from Rs. 9.07 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.02 crore in March 2023 down 61.88% from Rs. 31.53 crore in March 2022.
|VIP Industries shares closed at 621.25 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.22% returns over the last 6 months and -1.38% over the last 12 months.
|VIP Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|439.85
|513.77
|343.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|439.85
|513.77
|343.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|108.85
|86.44
|90.11
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|256.00
|227.86
|232.16
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-115.14
|7.02
|-130.75
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|39.36
|43.71
|38.20
|Depreciation
|15.27
|14.11
|13.91
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|128.85
|115.92
|90.44
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.66
|18.71
|9.53
|Other Income
|-9.91
|47.89
|8.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.25
|66.60
|17.62
|Interest
|6.81
|5.35
|4.65
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-10.06
|61.25
|12.97
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-10.06
|61.25
|12.97
|Tax
|1.28
|4.03
|3.90
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-11.34
|57.22
|9.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-11.34
|57.22
|9.07
|Equity Share Capital
|28.33
|28.32
|28.29
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.80
|4.04
|0.64
|Diluted EPS
|-0.79
|4.02
|0.63
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.80
|4.04
|0.64
|Diluted EPS
|-0.79
|4.02
|0.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited