VIP Industries Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 439.85 crore, up 28.01% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 439.85 513.77 343.60 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 439.85 513.77 343.60 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 108.85 86.44 90.11 Purchase of Traded Goods 256.00 227.86 232.16 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -115.14 7.02 -130.75 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 39.36 43.71 38.20 Depreciation 15.27 14.11 13.91 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 128.85 115.92 90.44 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.66 18.71 9.53 Other Income -9.91 47.89 8.09 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.25 66.60 17.62 Interest 6.81 5.35 4.65 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -10.06 61.25 12.97 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -10.06 61.25 12.97 Tax 1.28 4.03 3.90 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -11.34 57.22 9.07 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -11.34 57.22 9.07 Equity Share Capital 28.33 28.32 28.29 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.80 4.04 0.64 Diluted EPS -0.79 4.02 0.63 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.80 4.04 0.64 Diluted EPS -0.79 4.02 0.63 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited