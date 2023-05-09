English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    VIP Industries Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 439.85 crore, up 28.01% Y-o-Y

    May 09, 2023 / 06:09 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for VIP Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 439.85 crore in March 2023 up 28.01% from Rs. 343.60 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.34 crore in March 2023 down 225.03% from Rs. 9.07 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.02 crore in March 2023 down 61.88% from Rs. 31.53 crore in March 2022.VIP Industries shares closed at 621.25 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.22% returns over the last 6 months and -1.38% over the last 12 months.
    VIP Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations439.85513.77343.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations439.85513.77343.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials108.8586.4490.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods256.00227.86232.16
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-115.147.02-130.75
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost39.3643.7138.20
    Depreciation15.2714.1113.91
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses128.85115.9290.44
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.6618.719.53
    Other Income-9.9147.898.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.2566.6017.62
    Interest6.815.354.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-10.0661.2512.97
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-10.0661.2512.97
    Tax1.284.033.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-11.3457.229.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-11.3457.229.07
    Equity Share Capital28.3328.3228.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.804.040.64
    Diluted EPS-0.794.020.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.804.040.64
    Diluted EPS-0.794.020.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #VIP Industries
    first published: May 9, 2023 06:00 pm