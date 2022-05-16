 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
VIP Industries Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 343.60 crore, up 42.38% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 11:02 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for VIP Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 343.60 crore in March 2022 up 42.38% from Rs. 241.32 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.07 crore in March 2022 up 176.28% from Rs. 11.89 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.53 crore in March 2022 up 436.22% from Rs. 5.88 crore in March 2021.

VIP Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 0.64 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.84 in March 2021.

VIP Industries shares closed at 602.50 on May 13, 2022 (NSE)

VIP Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 343.60 386.92 241.32
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 343.60 386.92 241.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 90.11 76.91 59.57
Purchase of Traded Goods 232.16 164.27 111.97
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -130.75 -12.94 -9.69
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 38.20 35.78 28.60
Depreciation 13.91 14.40 15.25
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 90.44 77.63 61.31
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.53 30.87 -25.69
Other Income 8.09 10.99 16.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.62 41.86 -9.37
Interest 4.65 4.86 6.91
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.97 37.00 -16.28
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 12.97 37.00 -16.28
Tax 3.90 9.46 -4.39
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.07 27.55 -11.89
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.07 27.55 -11.89
Equity Share Capital 28.29 28.29 28.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.64 1.95 -0.84
Diluted EPS 0.63 1.94 -0.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.64 1.95 -0.84
Diluted EPS 0.63 1.94 -0.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 16, 2022 10:55 pm
