VIP Industries Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 343.60 crore, up 42.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 343.60 crore in March 2022 up 42.38% from Rs. 241.32 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.07 crore in March 2022 up 176.28% from Rs. 11.89 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.53 crore in March 2022 up 436.22% from Rs. 5.88 crore in March 2021.

VIP Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 0.64 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.84 in March 2021.

VIP Industries shares closed at 602.50 on May 13, 2022 (NSE)