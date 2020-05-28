VIP Industries Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 307.92 crore, down 29.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 307.92 crore in March 2020 down 29.17% from Rs. 434.76 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.56 crore in March 2020 down 130.28% from Rs. 18.36 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.46 crore in March 2020 down 44.03% from Rs. 32.98 crore in March 2019.

VIP Industries shares closed at 205.35 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -53.05% returns over the last 6 months and -53.48% over the last 12 months.