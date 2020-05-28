VIP Industries Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 307.92 crore, down 29.17% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for VIP Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 307.92 crore in March 2020 down 29.17% from Rs. 434.76 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.56 crore in March 2020 down 130.28% from Rs. 18.36 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.46 crore in March 2020 down 44.03% from Rs. 32.98 crore in March 2019.
VIP Industries shares closed at 205.35 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -53.05% returns over the last 6 months and -53.48% over the last 12 months.
|VIP Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|307.92
|432.14
|434.76
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|307.92
|432.14
|434.76
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|57.19
|54.57
|58.61
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|160.41
|123.88
|265.99
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-52.21
|47.27
|-79.69
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|29.89
|47.28
|50.06
|Depreciation
|19.24
|19.41
|3.48
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|102.79
|101.95
|108.80
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.39
|37.78
|27.51
|Other Income
|8.61
|1.80
|1.99
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.78
|39.58
|29.50
|Interest
|4.77
|5.27
|0.70
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.55
|34.31
|28.80
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.55
|34.31
|28.80
|Tax
|0.01
|7.76
|10.44
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.56
|26.55
|18.36
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.56
|26.55
|18.36
|Equity Share Capital
|28.26
|28.26
|28.26
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.39
|1.88
|1.30
|Diluted EPS
|-0.39
|1.88
|1.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.39
|1.88
|1.30
|Diluted EPS
|-0.39
|1.88
|1.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on May 28, 2020 09:40 am