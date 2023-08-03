VIP Industries Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 622.23 crore, up 10.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 622.23 crore in June 2023 up 10.48% from Rs. 563.23 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.90 crore in June 2023 down 44.59% from Rs. 82.83 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.05 crore in June 2023 down 45.76% from Rs. 112.56 crore in June 2022.

VIP Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.24 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.85 in June 2022.

VIP Industries shares closed at 590.45 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.75% returns over the last 6 months and -5.22% over the last 12 months.