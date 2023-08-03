English
    VIP Industries Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 622.23 crore, up 10.48% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 01:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for VIP Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 622.23 crore in June 2023 up 10.48% from Rs. 563.23 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.90 crore in June 2023 down 44.59% from Rs. 82.83 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.05 crore in June 2023 down 45.76% from Rs. 112.56 crore in June 2022.

    VIP Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.24 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.85 in June 2022.

    VIP Industries shares closed at 590.45 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.75% returns over the last 6 months and -5.22% over the last 12 months.

    VIP Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations622.23439.85563.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations622.23439.85563.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials113.35108.8590.68
    Purchase of Traded Goods253.80256.00225.14
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.06-115.1415.17
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost44.9139.3642.68
    Depreciation16.7815.2714.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses157.01128.85118.64
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.446.6656.04
    Other Income2.83-9.9141.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.27-3.2597.68
    Interest9.256.815.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax35.02-10.0692.06
    Exceptional Items25.78--15.00
    P/L Before Tax60.80-10.06107.06
    Tax14.901.2824.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities45.90-11.3482.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period45.90-11.3482.83
    Equity Share Capital28.3428.3328.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.24-0.805.85
    Diluted EPS3.23-0.795.83
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.24-0.805.85
    Diluted EPS3.23-0.795.83
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 3, 2023

