 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

VIP Industries Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 563.23 crore, up 179.17% Y-o-Y

Jul 27, 2022 / 11:22 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for VIP Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 563.23 crore in June 2022 up 179.17% from Rs. 201.75 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 82.83 crore in June 2022 up 2280.17% from Rs. 3.48 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.56 crore in June 2022 up 318.28% from Rs. 26.91 crore in June 2021.

VIP Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 5.85 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.25 in June 2021.

VIP Industries shares closed at 655.90 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.93% returns over the last 6 months and 64.02% over the last 12 months.

VIP Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 563.23 343.60 201.75
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 563.23 343.60 201.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 90.68 90.11 38.07
Purchase of Traded Goods 225.14 232.16 71.75
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 15.17 -130.75 2.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 42.68 38.20 29.64
Depreciation 14.88 13.91 15.25
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 118.64 90.44 50.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 56.04 9.53 -4.99
Other Income 41.64 8.09 16.65
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 97.68 17.62 11.66
Interest 5.62 4.65 6.93
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 92.06 12.97 4.73
Exceptional Items 15.00 -- --
P/L Before Tax 107.06 12.97 4.73
Tax 24.23 3.90 1.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 82.83 9.07 3.48
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 82.83 9.07 3.48
Equity Share Capital 28.30 28.29 28.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.85 0.64 0.25
Diluted EPS 5.83 0.63 0.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.85 0.64 0.25
Diluted EPS 5.83 0.63 0.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #VIP Industries
first published: Jul 27, 2022 11:11 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.