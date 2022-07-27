VIP Industries Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 563.23 crore, up 179.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 563.23 crore in June 2022 up 179.17% from Rs. 201.75 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 82.83 crore in June 2022 up 2280.17% from Rs. 3.48 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.56 crore in June 2022 up 318.28% from Rs. 26.91 crore in June 2021.

VIP Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 5.85 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.25 in June 2021.

VIP Industries shares closed at 655.90 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.93% returns over the last 6 months and 64.02% over the last 12 months.