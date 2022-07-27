English
    VIP Industries Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 563.23 crore, up 179.17% Y-o-Y

    July 27, 2022 / 11:22 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for VIP Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 563.23 crore in June 2022 up 179.17% from Rs. 201.75 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 82.83 crore in June 2022 up 2280.17% from Rs. 3.48 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.56 crore in June 2022 up 318.28% from Rs. 26.91 crore in June 2021.

    VIP Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 5.85 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.25 in June 2021.

    VIP Industries shares closed at 655.90 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.93% returns over the last 6 months and 64.02% over the last 12 months.

    VIP Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations563.23343.60201.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations563.23343.60201.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials90.6890.1138.07
    Purchase of Traded Goods225.14232.1671.75
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks15.17-130.752.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost42.6838.2029.64
    Depreciation14.8813.9115.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses118.6490.4450.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax56.049.53-4.99
    Other Income41.648.0916.65
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax97.6817.6211.66
    Interest5.624.656.93
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax92.0612.974.73
    Exceptional Items15.00----
    P/L Before Tax107.0612.974.73
    Tax24.233.901.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities82.839.073.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period82.839.073.48
    Equity Share Capital28.3028.2928.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.850.640.25
    Diluted EPS5.830.630.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.850.640.25
    Diluted EPS5.830.630.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #VIP Industries
    first published: Jul 27, 2022 11:11 pm
