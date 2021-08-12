VIP Industries Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 201.75 crore, up 400.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 201.75 crore in June 2021 up 400.25% from Rs. 40.33 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.48 crore in June 2021 up 108.35% from Rs. 41.67 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.91 crore in June 2021 up 182.37% from Rs. 32.67 crore in June 2020.

VIP Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 0.25 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.95 in June 2020.

VIP Industries shares closed at 385.80 on August 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 7.83% returns over the last 6 months and 48.47% over the last 12 months.