VIP Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 513.77 crore, up 32.79% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 11:01 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for VIP Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 513.77 crore in December 2022 up 32.79% from Rs. 386.92 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.22 crore in December 2022 up 107.73% from Rs. 27.55 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 80.71 crore in December 2022 up 43.46% from Rs. 56.26 crore in December 2021.

VIP Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 513.77 502.68 386.92
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 513.77 502.68 386.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 86.44 91.51 76.91
Purchase of Traded Goods 227.86 185.60 164.27
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 7.02 20.53 -12.94
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 43.71 42.27 35.78
Depreciation 14.11 13.79 14.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 115.92 113.24 77.63
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.71 35.74 30.87
Other Income 47.89 5.15 10.99
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 66.60 40.89 41.86
Interest 5.35 5.76 4.86
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 61.25 35.13 37.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 61.25 35.13 37.00
Tax 4.03 2.91 9.46
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 57.22 32.22 27.55
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 57.22 32.22 27.55
Equity Share Capital 28.32 28.32 28.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.04 2.28 1.95
Diluted EPS 4.02 2.27 1.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.04 2.28 1.95
Diluted EPS 4.02 2.27 1.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited