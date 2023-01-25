VIP Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 513.77 crore, up 32.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 513.77 crore in December 2022 up 32.79% from Rs. 386.92 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.22 crore in December 2022 up 107.73% from Rs. 27.55 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 80.71 crore in December 2022 up 43.46% from Rs. 56.26 crore in December 2021.