    VIP Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 513.77 crore, up 32.79% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 11:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for VIP Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 513.77 crore in December 2022 up 32.79% from Rs. 386.92 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.22 crore in December 2022 up 107.73% from Rs. 27.55 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 80.71 crore in December 2022 up 43.46% from Rs. 56.26 crore in December 2021.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations513.77502.68386.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations513.77502.68386.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials86.4491.5176.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods227.86185.60164.27
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.0220.53-12.94
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost43.7142.2735.78
    Depreciation14.1113.7914.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses115.92113.2477.63
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.7135.7430.87
    Other Income47.895.1510.99
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax66.6040.8941.86
    Interest5.355.764.86
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax61.2535.1337.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax61.2535.1337.00
    Tax4.032.919.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities57.2232.2227.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period57.2232.2227.55
    Equity Share Capital28.3228.3228.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.042.281.95
    Diluted EPS4.022.271.94
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.042.281.95
    Diluted EPS4.022.271.94
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
