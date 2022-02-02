VIP Industries Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 386.92 crore, up 68.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 386.92 crore in December 2021 up 68.19% from Rs. 230.05 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.55 crore in December 2021 up 417.34% from Rs. 8.68 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.26 crore in December 2021 up 306.5% from Rs. 13.84 crore in December 2020.

VIP Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 1.95 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.70 in December 2020.

VIP Industries shares closed at 602.30 on February 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 44.85% returns over the last 6 months and 72.90% over the last 12 months.