VIP Industries Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 230.05 crore, down 46.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 230.05 crore in December 2020 down 46.76% from Rs. 432.14 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.68 crore in December 2020 down 132.69% from Rs. 26.55 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.84 crore in December 2020 down 76.54% from Rs. 58.99 crore in December 2019.

VIP Industries shares closed at 356.20 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 34.59% returns over the last 6 months and -23.95% over the last 12 months.